To the editor:
William Marvel's column Tuesday is a very sad and bitter continuation of his one-sided grievances and self-aggrandizement. How reprehensible that Marvel continues to use his space for personal attacks against anyone who disagrees with him. It is Marvel who should resign.
Maureen Diamond
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.