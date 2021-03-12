To the editor:
Recently, I’ve read several letters from Trump haters written by Laura Slitt and Quddus Snyder.
My immediate thought was why do these people hate President Trump and his supporters so much. Why? I say hate because Ms. Slitt wants to eliminate freedom of speech.
Yes, having a billboard with Trump 2020 on it is an act of speech and therefore is protected under our Constitution.
As for Mr. Snyder, he wants anyone who thinks there was voter fraud to lose their right to vote. That’s rich. There are 74 million voters who circled Trump/Pence. And yes, I believe there are more because of the election fraud that took place. So all these people should be stopped from voting again?
Have you ever noticed that these “woke” people are so eager to take drastic measures against others but not willing to listen or read the facts. Just this past year a man was arrested and admitted to voter fraud here in our state. First he voted under his own name and then he put on a dress and voted as “Helen Ashley.” What about the election hand count in Windham that found all four Republicans were “shorted” about 300 votes, each on machine 2. Are you not interested in this case?
And a point of fact, not once did any of the facts, thousands of affidavits, videos, experts, etc ever get heard in court. If you’re so sure of your conclusions, take the step and research the opposing side. Talk with a Trump supporter. The Big Lie has nothing to do with Republicans, it’s how Biden won and seems increasingly incompetent.
Remember, Biden and his family received money from China and Ukraine. The media didn’t report it. Biden’s administration is China’s administration. Facts matter, feelings don’t.
Maureen Blanchard
North Conway
