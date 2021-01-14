To the editor:
The figures are in: the town of Tamworth saved over $1,700 in 2020 by recycling glass at our transfer station.
How does this work? The "tipping fee" for every ton of trash we send to the landfill at Waste Management is $74.70 per ton, while the fee to recycle our glass (by having it crushed to make "processed glass aggregate" in Rochester) is $36.30 per ton. This means that every ton of glass we keep out of our compactor by recycling, saves us $38.40. It doesn’t sound like much, but it all adds up. As of Dec. 31, we've shipped 44.53 tons of glass to be crushed for a cost savings so far of $1,709.95.
A car-count at the transfer station this summer, conducted by Tamworth Recycling Project volunteers, showed that fewer than half the cars stopped to recycle before heading to the compactor. If more folks recycled (and not just glass, but also metal, cardboard, and aluminum cans), we could save even more taxpayer money.
Please collect your glass bottles and jars and drop them in the recycling bin. You will be 1) helping to save money for our town and your taxpayer pocket, 2) contributing to a valuable product that's used in highway and construction projects throughout our state, and 3) keeping many tons of material out of our landfills, which are rapidly reaching capacity. A win/win/win all around.
With thanks to all who have participated in Tamworth's glass recycling program thus far — and hats off to our transfer station supervisor, Glenn Johnson, and his staff for all their hard work in ensuring the program's success.
Maud Anderson
Tamworth
