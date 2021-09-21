To the editor:
Everyone is free to join the political party they support. Accordingly, the Winnipesaukee Republicans wish state Rep. Bill Marsh well in becoming a Democrat.
We’re saddened that in leaving the GOP, Marsh chose to assail Winnipesaukee Republicans as “extremists.”
The Winnipesaukee GOP is led by common sense Republicans, as it has been for years. Certainly, Marsh had no qualms about accepting our campaign contributions.
Contrary to Marsh’s charge, opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates is not extremism. Limited government and protecting individual liberty are core Republican beliefs and traditional New Hampshire values.
Mandates are an affront to these ideals and a threat to businesses and care facilities already short on staff. Notably, both Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Jeb Bradley oppose Biden’s mandates.
Ronald Reagan, whom Marsh says he esteems, said, "Man is not free unless government is limited." Reagan also said the nine most terrifying words are, “I’m from the government and I'm here to help."
Today we’re faced with something truly terrifying, a president saying, “I’m here to take away your job, your ability to support your family, possibly even your right to travel or buy groceries, if you don't do what I say."
Republicans support the vaccine, especially for older or health-compromised citizens, but we oppose mandates.
Individual medical needs and health concerns vary. There are diverse reasons why someone might forgo the vaccine, including unresolved questions about myocarditis, as well as rights of conscience.
Everyone should be free to consult their doctor about getting vaccinated. We should respect private medical decisions made with informed consent.
Chiefly, nobody should be coerced, threatened, vilified, demonized, forced out of work or treated as a second-class citizen for not being vaccinated. This isn’t extremism, just common sense and good government.
Respectfully submitted by the Winnipesaukee Republican Committee.
Matthew Plache (Wolfeboro), Chair
Kimberly Tessari (Ossipee), Vice Chair
Honorable Stephen Schmidt (Wolfeboro), Treasurer
Glenn Cordelli (Tuftonboro), Secretary
