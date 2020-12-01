To the editor:
What if our history books read like this.
Dec. 7, 1941: Japan attacks Pearl Harbor. Large portions of the U.S. public declared this news a hoax. One denier stated, “It was just a few planes sinking a couple of boats.”
America enters war with Japan. The president, hoping to prevent panic, declared “The war will be over by Easter. It is nothing to worry about, it is more like a skirmish than a war.”
To support the war effort the US establishes the rationing of meat, coffee, dairy, gas, automobiles and shoes. This effort was met by huge protests with protesters declaring “I just want to live my life” and “This is against my rights.”
The office of Civil Defense tries to enforce blackout regulations, but is met with resistance from groups declaring “We are all going to die sometimes anyway” and “Faith over fear.”
November 1942: Citing that U.S. citizens have war fatigue and that asking people to make sacrifices for the good of others is too much to ask, especially since the war has gone on for almost a year, the president pulls all the U.S. troops from Europe and surrenders to Japan.
Matthew Krug
Fryeburg, Maine
