To the editor:
Two weeks ago, a 12-year “friend “ attacked a woman who simply asked him to put on a mask. Said woman was lunged at, spittled in face, fingered in eyes and asked, “You wanna argue “?
I and many witnesses were appalled. This man, formerly a friend, ironically whose wife makes masks, defended him.
This man goes to every store without a mask and gets a pass. So for all you retailers, please defend our health. Do not let this man bully you into his myopic beliefs. While masks do not cure, distancing and masks slow it down. I know, I’m a healthy, non-high-risk individual who spent five weeks at Maine Medical. I lost my job, my health insurance gone, I should have died. I know have a six-figure health insurance bill. Not old enough for Medicare. Health insurance for me is $1,100 with no health issues, at 62. Please. Who could afford that?
This man has a wife who sews many masks. Ironic? Yes. Nevertheless, protection is necessary. Not hate, jumping into a face, is necessary to go forward. It is not a political issue, but a life issue. Wear a mask my friend, distance and respect others. Really. Simple.
Mary Frances Ramp
Albany
