To the editor:
I was sorry to read that Tom McLaughlin has written his last column for The Conway Daily Sun. Writing as a conservative, he naturally delighted some while offending others. But to his credit, in the current politicized environment, Tom was a gentle man and a gentleman in the way wrote.
Tom was a longtime U.S. history middle school teacher. Comments posted on his blog by former students who disagree with him politically, but admire him as a teacher, reveal these same characteristics. Requiring students to argue opposing sides of various issues without regard to their personal beliefs, it’s unsurprising that such students become fans. This is what defined Tom’s columns, too: an interest in ideas, teaching, decency, respect for others, focus on facts and analysis, and acknowledgement of the too often buried truth that facts and history can be viewed intelligently from more than one perspective.
I did not always agree with Tom on the issues, but I always agreed with his tone and approach. His televised debate show, “Left & Right,” is also marked by similar characteristics. An admirer of William F. Buckley, McLaughlin forms written and verbal arguments with a “no ad hominem attack,” substantive style that respects those with opposing viewpoints.
Tom tells us in his final column that he will now focus on photography. A brief visit to his blog reveals real talent. But, despite his passion and plans, his exit from the Sun makes me sad. We need voices that add to the full diversity of political opinions while exuding human decency. The Mount Washington Valley is a small community, and it matters how we speak, write, and treat each other. Tom McLaughlin understood this, and because of that the valley is a better place.
Martha Dean
North Conway
