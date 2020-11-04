To the editor:
Sitting in my home this morning, I am humbled by the support I received at the polls. To have both the love of my family and the majority vote in Freedom, Tamworth and Madison is unprecedented for me.
It would not have been achieved without a significant crossover vote and I will be mindful of that going forward. Thank you all and please feel free to call me with your concerns at 520-8275.
Mark McConkey
Freedom
