To the editor:
As I ponder the responsibility of the soon-to-be-elected charter commission, my attention is not towards what must be the desired outcome, since that is easy. Free the people of Conway from the voter apathy created by SB-2 trappings.
Without question the number of annual warrant articles has discouraged voters, has led to apathy and uninformed votes. I am nervous regarding the possibility of unintended negative consequences. My first concern is regarding the school district and its operations. Changes to the Conway town charter may not have any impact on the Conway School District. If that is the case, the change in our town form of government by replacing SB-2 for the town would not in of itself replace SB-2 for the Conway School District.
What not to do has grabbed my attention. The old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” should be remembered. However, overzealous commissioners, if elected, could approach this important opportunity to right a wrong by approaching their work with an attitude of, “If it ain’t broke, fix it until it is.”
With our town charter now open and vulnerable to change, the commission should be composed of members who will take a conservative approach and not disrupt the tried-and-true stability of the town’s governing boards and town manager-led executive branch. The planning board, the zoning board of adjustments, the budget committee, and the library trustees should remain intact, as should the Conway School Board.
I understand that Bill Marvel, Tad Furtado, and Ray Shakir are all interested in being elected to the charter commission. I hope that they each run and are elected. They have experience and knowledge that is vital to the task at hand.
Over the years not many citizens have suffered under the annual apathy of SB-2 as Marvel has. Few people understand the history and methods of town government better than he. His matter-of-fact approach may at times elicit emotional responses from some, but he consistently is successful in identifying flaws in the SB-2 deliberative sessions and the disconnect with the actual ballot votes cast a month following.
Furtado’s calm approach as well as his experience as a debater would be a tremendous asset to the commission. He is a level-headed observer who excels at identifying options. His experience as a congressional staffer would be an asset.
I have observed that Shakir is able to work through his personal political frustrations by clearly identifying the right and wrong of certain initiatives. Shakir led the initial charge against the peace and enjoyment of neighborhoods caused by the illegal commercial operations of short-term rentals in residential zones of our town. Shakir on the commission would help ensure that the other eight members would not stray too far for the primary focus of the task.
I am announcing that I am not a candidate for the charter commission. If Marvel, Furtado and Shakir are elected I could rest assured the changes would be wise and we could be freed from the anti-democratic burden of SB-2 and not make any undesired changes.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
