To the editor:
After a while certain decisions made by elected officials and office seekers can be indicators calling for a prognostication.
I have been an officeholder and a political activist for over forty years. Reading the tea leaves I have a prediction to make about 2024.
I predict that neither Donald Trump nor Joseph Biden will be reelected president. I further predict Gov. Chris Sununu will run for president and will be the Republican nominee. His opponent will be Michelle Obama.
Remember, you heard it here first.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
