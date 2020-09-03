To the editor:
Like many aging baby boomers I am quite concerned over what sort of world my grandchildren will have to live in over the next 80 years. I certainly do not want them to suffer through the totalitarian world that is desired by extreme socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cotex and Bernie Sanders or the fibbing elitists from the left coast led by Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and the violence mob nincompoops that they represent and motivate.
I am voting for the next-next president, Mike Pence. The mere thought of Harris ever being in the White House is most disconcerting to me.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
