To the editor:
One should be flabbergasted by the Conway school board’s recent misapplication of the district’s competitive bid policy.
Competitive bidding is not an absolute requirement for all solicitations for services.
The board’s lack of understanding will cost the taxpayers a half a million dollars. Joe Mosca is right, all the others are wrong.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
