To the editor:
Actually, this letter should be addressed to “Dear Conway natives.” I appeal to your sense of home. There are many of you who live in Conway still. Having been born and raised here, you, like me, have a special affinity to our town. Over the past 50 years we have seen commercialization change almost everything from the way it used to be. Of course, change is a certainly in life. Yet, many of us are pained by much of the changes that have occurred since our childhood days. At the risk of waxing nostalgic — although I have no objections to Burger King and CVS being where they are located as well as the fine clothing store that is T.J. Maxx, I miss the Bowling Alley, The Clam Box and the drive-in that once were there.
I realize our small town has been commandeered by developers who have profited greatly through the marketing strategies that have absorbed our town into the fictional community without boundaries known far and wide as the Mount Washington Valley.
Yet, enough is enough! What does it profit a town to gain the world on behalf of out-of-town interlopers and lose its soul? The soul of Conway are its families who live in neighborhoods. Should the proposed regulations for short-term rentals gain voter approval our residential neighborhoods will disappear and with it so will their families.
Please join me in opposing short-term rental ordinances; their enactment would be much too detrimental to our home. Instead, insist that the board of selectmen do their jobs and begin enforcing the current laws that are on the books.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
