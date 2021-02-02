To the editor:
Thank you, Peter Donohoe, for shedding light on the school board’s “mistake” regarding the much-needed window replacements at Kennett High School.
I sat on both the policy and facilities committee for a number of years. Not putting the windows out to competitive bid and proceeding with a single-source contract was and remains a viable option for the district.
I recommend the following course of action: 1. Voters should reject the school board’s $1.5 million bond article. 2. The next school board adopt the facilities committee’s original proposal and replace the windows forthwith before someone gets injured or worse.
Good job, Peter, and the budget committee and school board member Joe Mosca.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
