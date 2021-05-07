To the editor:
"All political (is) local." — Tip O'Neil
I have come to believe the better systems of government are the ones that are both responsive to and a reflection of the people of each of the Granite States' 234 cities and towns.
N.H.'s state Constitution provides that the General Court, with or without the governor's concurrence, may give town's permission to conduct certain functions in accordance with state law. They are also capable of replacing such permission with prohibition.
One must keep a wary eye on the state government — I know that I try to.
Conway is being absorbed by short-term rental profiteers and I find it alarming and sad. If we lose the neighborhoods to illegal, wild and raucous paying "visitors " we will see families with their children leave town. Then what will we have?
Well, I will tell you what we will have. We will have a bunch of transplants, second-home owners and Realtors making money while the rest of us will be harassed, stressed out, driven from our homes, and angry as we pay plenty in taxes for empty schoolhouses in a town with empty playgrounds.
Commercial activities are illegal in Conway’s residential areas. Over the past 50 years the people of Conway, in accordance with state law, crafted a comprehensive zoning ordinance. We played by the rules and enjoyed the results of good planning. Now comes a swarm of “Johnny-come-latelies” who chose to ignore the law in order to make an illegal profit by operating an illegal business. They cry foul and have resorted to harassing town officials with a flood of daily complaints for being held accountable to the law. Well, if the offending culprits do not like the cease-and-desist orders then sue the town. That is what courts are for. Conway is ready to prevail in court.
Members of the legislature who are considering changing state laws to appease the Realtor’s lobby would be wise to heed Speaker O’Neil’s sage advice that all politics are local and stay out of it. Mammon inspired out-of-state profiteers cannot vote in local elections and local voters have long memories.
In solidarities with natives and locals and the law,
Mark Hounsell
Conway
