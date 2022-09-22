To the editor:
This is an open letter to the six nominees for Carroll County District 1 House seat.
Each of you has been honored to receive the nomination of a political party. You should seek to serve all citizens regardless of theirs or your party affiliation. To that end, I want to share my perspective.
Why do voters stay away from the polls on voting day? It is important to listen to what the actions and inactions of the citizenry are telling us. Apart from being disinterested, uninformed, lazy, having to deal with a last-minute emergency, etc., one reason many people do not vote is apparent. They do not trust or believe in the self-serving partisan “canned messages” that are usually delivered in a hateful, mean-spirited, half-true manner.
This paints an inaccurate picture that one candidate is always right, and their opponent is always wrong. This sort of electioneering will result in people staying away because they do not want to sully themselves through association with people that they do not believe or trust.
On primary day, 80 percent of eligible voters did not vote. As a result, “victory” would be achieved by any candidate seeking a State House seat with a mere 450 votes. In a town with 10,000 people that is less than one-half of a percent of the population. Victory can come by receiving just 0.07 percent support from registered voters.
The town of Conway gets to elect three members to the N.H. House of Representatives that we do not have to share with any other community. We are most fortunate to have six highly capable, trustworthy candidates to choose from.
This election gives rise to the opportunity to flee any temptation to campaign in a negative, accusatory, and hateful manner. It is the widespread hope that the political direction the voters of our town choose will be in sync with the good, peaceful and proper aspirations of the people who live here. This will happen when we set aside self-interests and work together to create a good and true community instead of a town whose political culture is consumed by partisan provocation, pride and envy.
Elections are always about the future. Your local campaign for three House seats presents your opportunity to demonstrate integrity, honor and civility as you each seek to serve the people with your talents, time, and treasure for their future benefits. As you stress the positive and resist temptation to be negative people will respond with increased voter turnout. Our democracy will become stronger. America will survive and thrive. May God’s hand guide each of you.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
