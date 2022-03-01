To the editor:

Good for Gov. Chris Sununu for banning the sale of Russian vodka in New Hampshire.

I initiated a similar ban in 1985 after the USSR shot down a Boeing 747 (KAL flight 007) that crashed in the sea of Japan killing 269, including a U.S. congressman.

The bill passed the Senate, but died in the House after a lobbyist for Pepsi (former NH Attorney General, Gregory Smith) managed to kill it in the House.

The Russian government is an unhinged brute. Thank you governor for doing what is right (even if it is also politically expedient.)

Let's hope that restaurants, bars and taverns follow suit and stop offering anything Russian to their guests.

Mark Hounsell

Conway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.