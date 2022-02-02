To the editor:

Not a good week for those of us who reside in Conway.

Last Monday, a judge gave away our neighborhoods to out-of-state profiteers.

Last Tuesday, a parade of Realtors marched on the State House demanding their right to sell our neighborhoods to out-of-state profiteers.

Last Wednesday, Sen. Jeb Bradley informed us the state (not Conway) profits by $20 millions annually from STRs rooms and meals tax making it OK to sell our neighborhoods to out-of-state profiteers.

Finally, on Friday we learned the selectmen will charge those of us who reside in Conway $5 to park in our own town that is being sold out to out-of-state profiteers.

Pitiful!

Signed (with a sigh)

Mark Hounsell

Conway

