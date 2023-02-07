To the editor:
The revelation that a commercial casino is coming to town is an extremely urgent matter requiring quick action.
It is the law that any commercial activity, including a commercial charity casino must appear as an applicant to the local planning board prior to the N.H. Lottery Commission granting a license to the casino operator.
Neither The Conway Poker Room, nor the Lottery Commission presented this project as a commercial activity, nor received town approval based on the town’s usual acceptance of the "occasional charity gaming" where 100 percent of the proceeds go to local charities. It may have been an oversight or not. Regardless, the legal process was not followed, and the result is troubling.
How does that kind of traffic activity meld into the thought about a possible roundabout and/or intersection upgrade for N.H. Routes 113 and 16 adjacent to a casino on a busy weekend? Shouldn't a traffic study be done by the N.H. DOT at that important state intersection?
How does that added flow in and out of the casino affect the potential design and construction for the state now that the bypass is dead and the whole world has to drive through Conway Village at the same time that the year-round inhabitants are trying to get to the library, the town hall, the shops and theater, the post office and the schools? We all know the difficulties when the school buses roll at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This commercial casino is certainly a significant change of use from the small shopping center grocery store with its adjacent little stores, including a very busy state liquor store.
Remember under the state's requirement to manage and maintain that highway through Conway Village there might be some state obligation by federal highway impact requirements to ensure that this highway is maintained and safe, particularly at that geographical location. Has the town engineer weighed in on that with N.H. DOT?
What type of permit would an enhanced use of traffic as impacted on the ingress and egress of that long standing small shopping plaza require for those new added traffic integration of a casino on such a busy state highway?
Wouldn't the state require the casino developer to help pay for some of the impact solutions?
It should be noted that the Avesta project, a quarter mile north of the commercial casino and Coleman’s car wash a quarter mile south of the casino each had to provide a traffic study and pay the cost of the upgrades to Route 16.
How does any of that discussion occur if the planning board is left out of the loop. The Lottery Commission should wonder about all of that as well.
We must stand united on this as a town. If this commercial casino is allowed to roll into town with planning board input and approval, then we will have been railroaded by both the commercial casino and the State of NH.
We must be adamant in our insistence that the Lottery Commission deny the Conway Poker Room until this casino complies with our local planning laws, which is what the commission requires of them.
Mark Hounsell
Conway Planning Board
