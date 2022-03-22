The town of Conway is plunging headlong into our future without any real agreed upon plan. The Master Plan is outdated and seriously deficient in key chapters. A strategic plan is nonexistent. Although there does exist a well-thought-out capital improvement plan, its primary purpose is to guard against big fluctuations in the property tax rate, and therein is a clue to identifying answers to how we, as a town, are straining against many of the current growth problems we are facing. We neglect long-range planning as we seek to only consider annual budget impacts.
I support a steady tax rate, one without serious spikes either up or down. A stable tax rate is desired and achievable with good planning.
At my first meeting as a member of the Conway School Board in April 2013, I spoke these words. “Each of us have ideas and visions as to best plans. That is good — all ideas should be heard.
I proposed a simple idea. Establish a board on long-range planning consisting of community people, budget committee members and educators alike and charge them with the task of establishing an all encompassing long-range plan to present to this board.”
Even though at the time my position was met with resistance by the administration and the majority of the school board eventually the district and the voters created and adopted an excellent five-year strategic plan that has served us well.
As a member of the planning board I have the experience and knowledge needed to help update the Master Plan and to assist the board of selectmen with the development of a much needed five-year strategic plan.
I represent no special interest group or political party. I will represent the general interest of all.
The problems with affordable housing, STRs and efficient, affordable government services, such as fire/rescue and ambulance services can be properly addressed with good planning. I once again offer my extensive experience to the voters of Conway.
I appreciate your kind considerations for your support of my election to the planning board on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.