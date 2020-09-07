To the editor:
I am sad to hear of the passing on former Gov. Steve Merrill. I had the honor and privilege of working with Steve from 1985 through 1988 when I served in the state senate and he was Gov. John Sununu’s legal council and Attorney General. He and I saw eye to eye on practically every issue. I was honored to be a part of his gubernatorial campaign in 1992.
Steve was a kind, intelligent and forthright governor with a winning smile as well as a great sense of humor.
I pray peace and comfort to his wife Heather and their sons, as well as his many friends and family.
Be blessed, Steve.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.