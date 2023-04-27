To the editor:
As I watched your organizational meeting on Valley Vision, I was quite satisfied that the voters have been successful in establishing a school board composed of talented and engernetic members.
I certainly hope the senior members will do right on behalf of the new members and mentor them with the respect they deserve. Chairman Mike DiGregorio would do both the board and the district a tremendous service by adhering to parliamentary procedures and the discipline and order they provide. I believe Robert’s Rules of Order is the established policy of the school board.
The bad habits of speaking before being recognized by the chairman, interruptions, hogging the conversations, repetitious deliberations, and talking over others needs to be curtailed (eliminated would be more desirable).
On another matter. The resignation of Cassie Capone, as disappointing as it is, provides this new board with the perfect opportunity to prove that they will put people above politics.
This past winter, seven citizens stepped forward and became candidates for three open seats on the board. Just two weeks ago the people established their “ranked-choice votes.” According to the law, the top three vote-getters have been sworn in. By this process the remaining four candidates were ranked by voters. First among the also-rans was Michaela Clement, next was Melanie Lebel, followed by yours truly and finally Joe Lentini.
The most recent board, in an attempt to prevent the embarrassment created by their inability to fill a board vacancy, created a ridiculous policy that if used would create a political situation that is contrary to the traditional established democratic processes. To use that policy in filling the vacancy before them would be an indication that the expressed will of the people is subservient to the political desires of others. This must not be.
This board should appoint Michaela Clement. If she does not accept the appointment then should they apppoint Melanie Lebel. If she does not accept, then should they appoint me. If they do, I would accept the appointment, and they would not have to ask any further.
To use the appointment policy established by the last board would allow those who did not campaign in the often taxing election process to cut to the head of the line. In addition to being insulting to those of us who did step up, it would ignore the votes of the people. It would be a clear early sign that this board will consider politics above people. Not a desirable first step for this fresh new board.
Under Robert’s Rules the board, by two-thirds vote, could suspend the appointment policy and make the appointment based on the ranking that the voters established earlier this month. In addition to being the honorable thing to do, the appointment could be made at the next board meeting. If not, the political process of the current policy the appointment could take two months or more and would be in this instance negatively but correctly tainted as political gamesmanship.
Please consider what I present here. Your future credibility as a board is at stake here.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
