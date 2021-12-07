To the editor:
In light of the yet to be settled STR court case, the Sun's prediction of a hotel development outbreak (to go along with the COVID-19 outbreak); the lack of residential housing units; and other factors, it seems to me that the wise approach to conducting the next revaluation of Conway's real estate properties before its time is not to do it.
If the selectmen decide to throw caution to the wind and support the early reval idea, I hope Conway's Municipal Budget Committee will drill down hard on the impacts. Shifting the property tax burden to local residential property taxpayers is a sure-fire way to change the make-up of the board of selectmen.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
