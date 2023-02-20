For the past year I have been observing the discussions led by the commissioners of the Conway Village Fire District. Although I do support the district ceasing operations of the fire and rescue department, I do not support ending neither the ambulance services, nor the water/wastewater department.
I oppose dissolving the district as a legal entity. I thank Commissioner Tom Buco for voting against the commissioners recommending the article that would result in the people of the district losing the right to determine our own future on Jan. 1, 2024.
If the district dissolves the taxpayers of the district will give the town of Conway millions of dollars in assets, but keep the responsibility of paying off the $30 million debt that remains. This would be like taking out a loan for a new car, later deciding the payments are too high and then giving the new car away but keep the car payments. Who would do such a thing? Apparently two of the three commissioners would.
The wells, water piping and waste/water distribution systems assets owned by the district are valuable and remain an important piece for the creation of the new master plan for the entire town.
There is a good chance the voters will soon make significant changes in our form of town government. I caution district voters, the decision to dissolve in just a year’s time is premature.
The dissolution would have an immediate impact on the town’s governance structure and the town’s 2024 budget.
Unfortunately, at the public hearing held on Feb. 14, I was not able to get answers to six important questions.
1. If the voters of the CVFD dissolve the district by Jan. 1, 2024, will the voters of the town need to vote in order to establish a townwide water district? If not, why not?
2. Would this require a warrant article for the April 2024 town meeting?
3. Being that currently there are no voter-approved expenditures of a town water district, what entity will operate the business of the now defunct CVFD for the first quarter of 2024?
4. What would be the impact on the citizens of the defunct CVFD if the 2024 town meeting rejects the establishment and/or budget for a town-wide water district?
5. Will the selectmen need to prepare provisions in the 2024 town budget for the expenses of running a new town water district in order to continue the services the citizens of the CVFD currently have? This would require identifying anticipated revenues that will be destabilized in the initial disruption caused by the district’s dissolution.
6. What are the selectmen’s plans for water district operations if CVFD dissolves and the voters of the town reject the establishment of a town-wide water district in 2024?
I urge district voters to not support the commissioners article to dissolve the district by Jan. 1, 2024. Time is of the essence because on March 14 district residents will be voting on whether to dissolve the district or not. Without clear answers to these questions (and probably others as well) it would be very risky and unwise to do so at this time.
