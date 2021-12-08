To the editor:
Thanks to Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) for writing about the Therapeutic Cannabis Program. I found great benefit from medical marijuana (therapeutic cannabis) when I was desperate.
In 2018, I developed an excruciating neuropathy and complex regional pain syndrome following leg fractures in a bike accident. It was like severe shingles. For six months, nothing could touch my skin. I took gabapentin and opiods regularly. Three years later I am still managing residual symptoms.
Three months in, I asked my primary care ARNP for medical marijuana. I had never used marijuana before. First, I chewed gummies then switched to vaping for easier dosing. The pain reduction at night was remarkable. I could sleep under a sheet and cut the oxycodone use by more than half.
I find the side effects of marijuana unpleasant enough I knew I would stop it when I could. These effects were sleepiness (great at night) with dizziness and mild paranoia.
The weaknesses of the program result from the Schedule I nature of marijuana in this country that prevents clinical research into its benefits for specific symptoms. Cancer pain, MS/ALS, diabetic neuropathy, phantom limb pain, and many other chronic neuropathic diseases need relief besides opiates. Cannabis holds promise for suffering relief without concerns for opiate addiction or the alternative of inadequate treatment.
There was some trial and error dispensing and dependence on the availability of product. With greater availability of legally grown marijuana now, that problem is reduced. Having a dispensary in Conway would have avoided the drive to Dover.
I still must manage the residual symptoms and have considered renewing my medical marijuana card — I still might. I am very grateful for the Therapeutic Cannabis Program and hope we can magnify the medical research by eliminating Schedule I status and investigate its use thoroughly and thoughtfully.
Marianne Jackson, M.D.
Madison
