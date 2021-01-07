To the editor:
Despite last-minute legislation, the year-end news was filled with projections of the numbers of evictions that may occur regardless because of job losses and COVID-19 consequences. National estimates are that 30 million to 40 million people could face housing instability. This affects our local workers. College grads have enormous student debt. Health-care workers, teachers, shop owners, hospitality workers and our own sons and daughters can no longer afford, let alone find housing.
Coincidentally, we have hundreds of vacant bedrooms and living spaces in our neighborhoods that can be part of the solution if we are willing to HomeShare.
HomeSharing is renting a private room and bathroom to another person or persons and sharing common areas such as the kitchen, living room, storage and parking.
Homeowners benefit from extra income, companionship and possible assistance with tasks such as property maintenance, pet care or transportation.
HomeSharing protects and enriches neighborhoods by providing safe, comfortable housing to those we want living and working here. People we rely on in our communities shouldn’t have to travel outside the valley for housing.
HomeSharing is practiced throughout the nation. New Hampshire has laws that protect homeowners who homeshare.
Anyone interested in learning more, finding sample interviews, seeing the New Hampshire laws and a sample Living Together Agreement can go to homesharemwv.org.
If you are interested in helping house particular populations, consider calling Memorial Hospital (Beth Carpenter at Human Resources) at (603) 356-4939 for health-care professionals or Attitash Mountain Resort Administration at (603) 374-2602 -for ski/resort industry workers.
If you want assistance finding a person receiving social supports, consider The Way Station (help with and prevent homelessness)at (603) 452-7113 or StartingPoint (to help persons who have experienced domestic violence) (email india@startingpoint.org).
For general questions or encouragement to HomeShare, call me at (603) 356-3231 at the Gibson Center.
Marianne Jackson, M.D.
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.