To the editor:
Shame on you for publishing that threatening letter to the editor from Quddus Snider on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
I am quite frankly shocked and dumbfounded that you would publish something that contains clear threats to people. He has been such a polarizing figure in your news paper throughout this election cycle. His acts have shown a great lack of good judgment and are over the top. Just because someone has a different viewpoint?
Your paper has shown a huge lack of good judgment and even encouraged his ridiculous acts. I sure hope that he doesn't make good on any of his threats at this point. Shame on you, really. So much for intellectual integrity.
Maria Rea
East Conway
