To the editor:
There are open seats on the Conway School Board. If you are like me, and I seem to meet many of you out and about, you feel frustrated about the state of our schools, especially at the middle and high school levels.
To the editor:
There are open seats on the Conway School Board. If you are like me, and I seem to meet many of you out and about, you feel frustrated about the state of our schools, especially at the middle and high school levels.
Taxpayers are paying dearly for a product that has plummeted in quality, these last 10 years.
Behaviors at the teen level are alarming. While every child has a right to an education, do children have the right to rob others of their education?
After doing some digging there are some common points that stand out:
1. Behaviors are distracting, disruptive and ignored.
2. Consequences seem to be mild to non-existent.
3. Policies are not followed or enforced.
4. Students facing no consequences for actions are teaching all students that they are not accountable for their behaviors and choices.
5. Academics are no longer challenging or rigorous requiring little time or effort while key baseline fundamentals are being skipped: cursive, times tables and math come to mind.
Imagine, if you will, that with changes in policy, staff would have easy access to discuss concerns and experiences with the school board members and get the support they deserve, and move their classes in a positive direction. By law, action would have to be taken.
The administration has had their chance to rectify issues and support the staff and have yet to demonstrate positive results.
It’s time to change this policy and support board members looking to make positive, and equally important, swift improvements in our schools and school policies.
Amy Snow and Mike DiGregario are pushing for such change. Please vote on April 11 to better our schools.
Maria Mutascio
Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.