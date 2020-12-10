To the editor:
Couldn’t you have questioned his use of the word beginning with “Z” before publishing the letter in Wednesday’s paper?
“Zipperhead” isn’t such an obscure derogatory term. Who screens these letters for objectively offensive terms or content like this? Whoever it is dropped the ball.
The aim and content of the letter don’t bother me, and I imagine Quddus Snyder has thick skin. But don’t let a racial slur be printed in your paper even if the letter writer is ignorant or indifferent to its meaning. You as editors and journalists certainly shouldn’t be.
Marcelo Maiorano
Jackson
