To the editor:
I am writing this letter to recommend Stephen Woodcock’s re-election as state representative for Carroll County. Stephen was the creator of Eagle Academy and I had the pleasure to work with him in his role as vice-principal of Kennett High School.
He has been and continues to be a passionate supporter of education and this not only includes his support of students but teaching staff as well. As a former educator he remains firm in his commitment for the importance of public education. He currently sits on the Education Committee of the House of Representatives.
Stephen is also an avid hiker and is committed to preserving our local and county-wide environmental resources. He support the local community by serving on a variety of boards, (Mt. Washington Valley Adult Day Care Center, Vaughn Community Services, MWV-9/11 Service Coordinator) as well as assisting veterans and others in need.
Steve shows and has proven his commitment to our town, community and county over the years. Please re-elect Steve Woodcock as state representative, to in his words “do the people’s work and be their voice.”
Manley Roberts
Conway
