To the editor:
To all my Granite Staters, I wanted to send some love and a reminder that we are all in this together.
What prompted this letter was my most recent experience at my local grocery store, Hannaford. I felt the bitterness of the times and it made me sad. I use to love grocery shopping. It was something I always enjoyed doing and obviously since COVID-19 things have changed tremendously.
Grocery shopping gives me anxiety now as I’m sure most can relate. I do appreciate all essential workers and all that they are doing, especially now. However, my last shop was the worst experience I have ever had at a grocery store. Everyone who was working was unhelpful and straight up rude. I just want to send a reminder that a smile can still be felt even if it is covered up, and gentleness and love are always appreciated.
Maegan O’Neil
Fryeburg, Maine
