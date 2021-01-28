To the editor:
My husband and I registered online for our vaccines on Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. when the site opened. At 8:40 a.m., we received a confirmation. On Jan. 23 we received an email stating that we were registered and would receive another email to schedule an appointment. That email never arrived.
We have only one residence and that’s in New Hampshire. We are both 70+. In the past three days we have spoken to more than a dozen people from both the N.H. site and the CDC site, spending more than 6+ hours a day trying to contact those sites. No one helped. They all said we had to wait.
All of our friends who got on the site the same day and time as us have confirmed vaccine appointments. Many of them are younger.
Please help us to get our vaccinations.
M. Judy Perez
Joseph E. Perez
North Conway
