To the editor:
In these disorienting times, it’s sometimes hard to remember that the valley’s “regular” life still goes on. To most of us (thank goodness so far), COVID-19 is an annoying inconvenience. But many others are fighting another fight altogether.
A lot of us got our $1,200 checks a few weeks ago, and some of you may already have used some of that “stimulus” to help out our local food pantries or other “front line” organizations. I’ve been reading about what several businesses are doing to help out Jen’s Friends, which, sadly, is losing a lot of its vital sources of funding due to events being canceled or postponed.
This started me thinking about the many years I’ve played in their wonderful golf tournament and decided that, in memory of those great times, I’m going to send my 2020 entry fee to them anyway.
I’ve still got $125 left from my check and, while some can’t, I believe there are many out there who could possibly do the same? I hope so. Cancer just doesn’t care so perhaps we should.
Lydia Lansing
Bartlett
