To the editor:
Susan Rheault in the July 27 editon of the Sun wants to make people who have chosen not to vaccinate pay for the medical cost of COVID-19.
We don't make the obese pay for costs arising from all medical issues related to obesity. I've been vaccinated. If someone chooses not to, that doesn't hurt me. It's none of my business.
If you're vaccinated, why should you care if someone isn't? MYOB. Does Ms. Rheault worry about the thousands of illegal immigrants being let into the USA who are infected with COVID? How come? We had our borders under control when Trump was president.
Ms. Rheault says: "The rationale against vaccination, I believe, is driven by a refusal to give Joe Biden a political victory." It was President Trump, not President Biden, who we should thank for the swift development of vaccines. Now, what is the rationale behind ignoring the thousands of COVID-infected people who are deliberately being allowed to illegally enter the country?
Is it fear that this decision by President Biden might cost the Democrats control of the House and Senate after the upcoming midterm elections?
Louis King
Denmark, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.