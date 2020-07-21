To the editor:
In response to Chris Bellis. The most effective action you can take to prevent spread and contamination the the COVID-19 virus is social distancing and avoiding other people’s cough and sneezes. Wash your hands as appropriate.
Your demand of masks is offensive and ignorant. How about what can I do to make the valley safer? Perhaps print some stats on mortality and accurate assessments instead of fear. This is not America’s first virus and certainly is not the last. Viruses are part of life.
Demanding that local state and national authorities do the right thing will not prevent the virus from spreading. Understanding the nature of a virus and people responding to those measures will keep this valley a great place to be.
Lorna Gordon
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.