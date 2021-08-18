To the editor:
I was dismayed to read the article about parents objecting to their children wearing masks in school. I imagine there were a number of parents who were frightened by the unscientific demonstration with the CO2 meter.
The consensus by medical experts is that there is no harm done to the child wearing a mask. Most of the kids did it all last year. Many even played sports wearing one. Visiting your doctor requires wearing a mask. They clip an oximeter on your finger when taking your vital signs. If there were problems with blood oxygen levels while wearing a mask you would have heard about it.
While it’s true that last year few children got sick from the virus, this is no longer the case. Viruses are smarter than you might think, and they mutate to try to keep themselves alive (like bacteria that become antibiotic resistant). This new variant appears to be more transmissible and more dangerous to children than the previous version. There are many more children being hospitalized and even dying than before.
Our young children can’t be vaccinated yet. Masks are proven to protect the people around the mask wearer. I no longer have young children, but if I did I would be very wary of sending my child to school to be in proximity with unmasked children. Why not allow children to go outside for a mask break if needed?
Please don’t take medical advice from non-medical people. Please don’t listen to Facebook posts, the Fox network and other biased “sources.” Please talk to your doctor.
If you are against your child wearing a mask, are you so sure of your position that you would stake your child’s welfare on it?
Lorinda O'Brien
Fryeburg, Maine
