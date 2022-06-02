To the editor:

I live in Center Conway and even though I have no kids in school, I support keeping Pine Tree Elementary open. The school is an important part of the community.

I will gladly pay the $15 a month for myself and Mr. Marvel.

I doubt closing the school would have much impact on traffic as most cars at the Route 302 intersection are out of state.

Lisa Samuelson

Center Conway

