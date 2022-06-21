I can only assume there was a huge bash somewhere in the valley, everybody running our town got smashed and thought it would be a great idea to add another hotel to the mess that is now facing us every day on the strip.
We do not have enough help to work at the hotels and restaurants we already have, most of the hotels are far from full most of the time, a recession is on the horizon, high gas prices are affecting everyone's plans for traveling, the strip now looks horrible. It's a minnie Manchester. Have you all ever considered how the valley has lost any charm it once had? Where is your common sense?
There has to be some control over this constant assault on our way of life, if people wanted nothing but more ugly buildings, they would have stayed in Boston.
How about the coming horror in Intervale, nothing but tangled traffic and blacktop so rich folks can look at Mount Washington though the view behind this monstrosity is cut off for all who live there.
Soon there will not a tree left standing. What a sad, sad end to our once beautiful valley, thank you town fathers, you've done a great job. Some forethought as the valley became more and more popular a long time ago, protecting the rural quality should have been the prime consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.