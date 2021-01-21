To the editor:
I wonder if it has dawned on the mob that attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6 that they caused injury, death and destruction but accomplished nothing for their blind following of a demented president?
They did succeed in uniting clear-thinking citizens to rise up in condemnation of their unthinkable assault on our democracy. How dare they. They should not escape persecution for their actions.
All I can say is better days are ahead and, Free at Last, Free at Last, We're free of Trump and Free at Last.
Linda Stetson McNall
North Conway
