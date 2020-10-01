To the editor:
Regarding Harriet Borgerhoff’s letter of Sept. 22, 2020: I read your letter and thought, “Why are Trump supporters so blind to the damage this ‘president’ has done to our country?”
You say “Trump will crush them.” OK — Trump has crushed the Constitution, he’s crushed environmental advancements and he’s crushed anyone who gets in his way to total power and control. He’s crushed our country’s concepts of what is decent, fair play, respect, concern for others, our expectations for a leading role in the world, our hope for truth over lies (he’s told thousands) and he’s on his way to crushing our national spirit! I could go on and on.
How about his totally botched handling of the pandemic, 200,000 lives lost and climbing? He’s ignoring this appalling statistic.
Then there’s his such high regard for dictators, especially Vladimir Putin — pretty scary.
His supporters apparently pay no attention to his complete inability to be the president our country so desperately needs. It’s up to thinking Americans to “crush” him in the November election. The signs I see out there saying “Save America, Vote Republican” leave you wondering, the only way to save America from four more years of this mess (America did not need saving, until we inherited Trump) is to vote him out of office! Please vote for some sanity in our government.
Linda Stetson McNall
North Conway
