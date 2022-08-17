We have a great opportunity in Ossipee to elect new leaders to the N.H. State House. Patricia Pustell and Bobbi Boudman both value and will fight for public education and women’s reproductive rights and will not be pushed around by the radical right.
They are running against two male incumbents who during their tenures in office have voted to diminish both women’s rights and public education in New Hampshire.
The Liberty Alliance, which has deep ties to the radical right Free Staters, ranks both men among their top most dependable advocates in the N.H. House. One actually ranks number 20 which is 19 places ahead of Mike Sylvia, the legislator behind the Gunstock recreational area debacle, who also voted for New Hampshire to secede from the USA. To outrank Sylvia in his radical right ideologies, demonstrates just how out of touch with New Hampshire reality these two incumbents are.
The alternative is very clear, voting for Patricia Pustell and Bobbi Boudman (who is also running in Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro) is a vote for what is best for Ossipee and New Hampshire as a whole. They will work with moderates for higher paying jobs, affordable housing, better public schools and the right for women to make their own decisions.
Vote the ideologues out this November by voting in Patricia Pustell and Bobbi Boudman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.