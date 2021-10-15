To the editor:
I would like to thank the Conway School Board for considering me for the interim school board seat vacated by Courtney Burke. The field was packed with extraordinary candidates so I was not at all disappointed that I wasn't chosen. I continue to be impressed with the care and thought the school board puts in to their governance — even in the face of reckless disregard.
My only criticism is that they allowed their own mask mandate to be ignored at their meeting, effectively putting the public in danger. They don't mind asking the teachers to battle with anti-science parents every day, but no one is willing to do that at a public meeting?
To not require masks undermines their own authority — not to mention disrespecting our kids and those of us who, despite our own personal feelings about masking, observed the policy out of respect for our community. It's an inconsistency I find difficult to swallow.
Godspeed, school board, thank you for everything you do.
Lichen Rancourt
North Conway
