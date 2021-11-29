To the editor
In regard to Daymond Steer’s article on the Scenic Vista Visitor’s Center:
Had the selectmen contacted the state they would have been informed that the problem is the governor had them cut their budget due to COVID, and the anticipated shortfall in revenue.
Even though there was no shortfall, the department no longer has the funds to operate seven days a week. Besides, the 2022 budget was already set in stone, so there is no chance they will open seven days/week until at least 2023.
This is just another prime example of what happens when voting against your best interests by putting Republicans in charge!
Lezley Finkelsteen
North Conway
