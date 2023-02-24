To the editor:
It is high time that Americans honor three overarching realities. First and foremost, we do not control nature, nor do we own it.
Nature is not an algebraic equation simply solved through the juxtaposition and substitution of variables that we choose to our liking.
Secondly, technology willl not save us. Not now, not ever. Rather, it is a false soothing measure designed to bide time for our own self-destruction.
Lastly, greed kills. Literally and figuratively. The “controlled” burning of numerous toxic chemicals in the Ohio train derailment is close enough to home to serve as a harsh reminder that matters left to those in our “advanced democracy” are of obvious ill-intent. At best, selling out is a cosmetic tactic, a mere convenience measure designed to pacify a brewing geyser of an enraged community.
Rarely, if ever, does this address the root problem. Oftentimes, it, too, comes with unforeseen, long-term consequences. Throwing green paper at working-class citizens as to buy their health, safety, and foundational well-being is the clearest indicator of a government riddled with disregard for it’s very own people.
Ohio may be states away, but we all are adversely affected, now and forever. Lessening personal and collective reliance on a dysfunctional system may be inconvenient at first, but the investment worth dividends.
Retraction, after all, is a form of action. And action yields favorable results. At the end of the day, “not in my backyard” is as much your mantra as it is mine. It’s ours.
Leslie Thurston
Freedom
