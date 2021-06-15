To the editor:
At the outset, I will state that I have no stake in the short-term rental debate. I do not rent any accommodation in Conway as a STR, do not plan to do so in the future, and do not know anyone who does. However, I am concerned about the costs that the taxpayers of Conway will incur as a result of STR litigation.
While I do not pretend to be an expert in class action lawsuits, I have on occasion been invited/solicited to join as a member of a class. I have never done so. My understanding is that you cannot be forced to join a class action. My understanding is also that although some STR owners have joined an association, they have not, to date, elected to join a class for purposes of a class action.
Many, if not most associations, are not formal legal entities such as corporations. So, while the members of an unincorporated association can be sued in their own right, such an association cannot be sued as a legal entity.
If my understanding about class action lawsuits is correct, it appears that the town of Conway is going to have to sue the owners of STRs individually in order to get declaratory judgments against them. From what I have read in this paper, that may mean over 500 distinct lawsuits. It seems that that may amount to a pretty penny.
Apparently the town has identified one STR owner, Scott Kudrick, as a defendant against whom the town plans to seek a declaratory judgment. While the town hopes that such a declaratory judgment would, or could, be binding on all STR owners, it appears dubious that such hope would be realized.
Normally, a lead, or named plaintiff, in a class action must be representative of the class. From the articles in your paper, it appears that many, if not most, of the STR owners are second home owners who use their residences themselves for portions of the year.
From the article in your June 10 paper, it appears that Kudrick does not use the residences that he owns but rather is an absent investor. As such, his interest in the properties that he owns may be quite distinct from those of second home owners. Even if the owners of STRs wanted to form a class for the purpose of a class action, it is unclear, at best, whether Kudrick would qualify as a lead or named representative of the class.
Although it appears that this process is just getting started, I am curious if the town has any figures as to the cost of the litigation that they have undertaken including legal fees, filing fees, and service of process fees, and if it has any estimates as to the costs that it will incur as the present action proceeds. I realize that the costs of litigation against some 500 individual STR owners may be at this point speculative, but it may be possible to extrapolate those costs from the present action.
Leslie Greer
North Conway
