As an active participant in the Sandwich online community forum, I have come to realize it is a waste of time to argue about the GOP’s effort at voter suppression enabled by the Big Lie about voter fraud. Sixty courts said no fraud, the guy’s own attorney general said no fraud, on and on. The Big Lie makes normal argument impossible. So let me frame this in the spirit of March Madness.
Your team’s best player can’t shoot straight, some say he never was a straight shooter, but they blame the refs and scorers for the loss. They demand that every score be double and triple checked and it is, but nothing changes. Then they take their argument to the tournament rules committee. Nope, you still lost because you were not a straight shooter. Being an extremely sore loser, but a loser nonetheless, you inspire your fans to riot. All to no avail. You lost. Period.
So this year, on any home court that allows it, you change the rules so that only your team can decide who the refs are, who the scorers are, who sits on the rules committee and the final outcome is only what your top player declares it to be. Even if that requires a very big lie.
The result, no one wants to play against your team and no one wants to participate in the tournament, which is fine with you because otherwise you know you would lose. So that’s the end of basketball as we know it, and March Madness morphs into Mass Madness.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
