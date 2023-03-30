UNH just released a survey with top billing given to the proposed Parental Bill of Rights legislation. They did so even though only 5 percent of the survey-takers said education was the “Most Important Problem Facing New Hampshire.” A whopping 32 percent said housing was the most important issue.
The parents bill of rights’ outsized attention is another indicator that the far right has hijacked political discourse. They do so for political gain, not for what will improve life in New Hampshire.
They say they are all about protecting parents’ rights by listening to parents. So, then listen to this: The Gallup poll, each year since 1999, has asked parents: “How satisfied are you with the quality of education your oldest child is receiving?” The vast majority of those asked had their kids in public schools. Every year the response is about the same; about 80 percent say they are satisfied or somewhat satisfied. Last year only 6 percent were completely dissatisfied.
The far right has handed a megaphone to the tiny minority of malcontents and poisoned the public educational well. Why? Maybe these legislators don’t want the public to hold them accountable for ignoring important, pressing issues like housing.
Approximately 168,000 children are enrolled in the New Hampshire public schools or about 86 percent of all school aged children. We must remind voters and politicians that the vast majority of public school parents are pleased with their children’s education.
Let’s marginalize far-right malcontents and instead sing praise for and give support to our public school students, parents, teachers, aides, administrators and school boards. And let’s dump the wacky cultural issues and prioritize issues like housing so today’s students can continue leading productive lives here in New Hampshire after they graduate.
