Gov. Chris Sununu recently told InDepthNH, “I don’t have any problem with the Free State movement. Those are libertarians. Those are folks that moved here in the last 20 years as part of an opportunity for a more limited government and less government in their lives. I am all for that.”
Really? He is “all for that?”
When the Free Staters came to take over the town of Grafton as their experimental model and left the town in shambles, including burning down its historical church, he is all for that?
When the Free Staters tried to cut the Croydon school budget in half, he is all for that?
When Free Staters try to kill public education by taking over its school boards, he is all for that?
When Free Stater Jason Osborne, the GOP House Majority Leader, shows up regularly on the School Sucks Project that denounces all formal education public and private, he is all for that?
This from the original Free State manifesto:
“Once we’ve taken over the state government, we can slash state and local budgets, which make up a sizeable proportion of the tax and regulatory burden we face every day. Furthermore, we can eliminate substantial federal interference by refusing to take highway funds and the strings attached to them. Once we’ve accomplished these things, we can bargain with the national government over reducing the role of the national government in our state. We can use the threat of secession as leverage to do this.”
Apparently Gov. Sununu is for all that.
Are you? If not, vote for Tom Sherman for Governor in November and other moderates to end all that Free State, Sununu radical right, no government, no public education nonsense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.