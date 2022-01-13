To the editor:
All of Carroll County, in fact, all of New Hampshire should know about the hate that Rep. Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro is directing at our public schools.
What you need to know: Cordelli co-sponsored the divisive language bill that is ripping towns apart and having a chilling effect on what teachers can say in classrooms. One of his co-sponsors is Jason Osborne, an advocate of the School Sucks Project which wants to do away with all education, public and private. Cordelli and Osborne are using the divisive language law to demonize our teachers, administrators and school boards, all of whom are our neighbors. Their end game is to do away with public education.
Cordelli allies issued a $500 bounty on teachers who don’t follow his party dictates. Their methods are strikingly similar to dictatorships like in China where party loyalists and their children are taught to spy on their neighbors, teachers and everyone else.
It gets worse. This year, Cordelli has introduced House Bill 1255 that demands all public school teachers take a loyalty oath that reflects his extremist ideas on what teachers might or might not say. It’s weird because nine GOP House members recently introduced a bill to split New Hampshire from the United States of America. Why doesn’t Cordelli go after those traitors rather than our hard-working teachers who love our children, our flag and our one nation under God?
Let’s encourage moderate Republican, Democratic and undeclared voters across Carroll County to join forces to end Corelli’s public education smear campaign and help vote him out of office in November.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
