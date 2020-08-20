To the editor:
Dear Gov. Chris Sununu,
Have you ever been to the Center Sandwich post office? It’s the button holding together the social and commercial fabric of our tiny New Hampshire village. That’s true of rural post offices across the state. Yet thanks to the policy of the Republican Party, your party, their existence is in jeopardy.
President Donald Trump’s unilateral actions to destroy the postal service already are having negative effects on New Hampshire residents. On our Sandwich public forum we hear of people not receiving needed medications, of small businesses seeing their tracked deliveries stuck in sorting centers and lawyers fretting over important documents that need signing being slowed in the mail as intended by your party’s operatives.
As the state’s head of the Republican Party, you owe us some answers.
What do you tell those individuals and businesses who have been put at risk?
During this economic precarious time, are you okay with seeing more than 3,000 postal workers’ jobs disappear in New Hampshire?
Could you tell us what will replace the public services the post offices provide and at what cost to each of us, rich and poor?
When will you start to stand up for the people you are supposed to serve rather than special interests and a presidential administration which is out of control?
I would mail this letter to you but who knows when it would arrive, and, of course, that’s the outcome the GOP, Trump and you apparently want.
Perhaps all the aggrieved everyday people and business owners, who are suffering via your silence, will send you and your cronies a message on Nov. 3 that will help stop the carnage to the America institutions that are vital to our public health, safety and economic well-being.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
